Live updates: JD Vance and second lady to tour US military base in Greenland

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • U.S. Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are scheduled to visit an American military base in Greenland on Friday.
  • In an interview on Wednesday, President Donald Trump repeated his desire for U.S. control of Greenland.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that the visit, which was originally set for three days, created “unacceptable pressure."
  • Trump is participating in a swearing in ceremony this afternoon for his White House counselor and former lawyer Alina Habba as the interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are due to visit an American military base in Greenland on Friday. Follow along for live updates of the Trump administration.

