Live updates: Trump heading to Capitol Hill to persuade GOP on his budget bill

What to Know President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill this morning to seal the deal on his “big, beautiful bill,” using the power of political persuasion to unify divided House Republicans.

A federal judge in Texas ordered the Trump administration Monday to facilitate contact between a Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador and his lawyers, giving the federal government until Wednesday afternoon.

An initial wave of bipartisan sympathy for Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis has started to ebb, giving way to suggestions from Trump’s allies that the former president’s inner circle masked his condition while he was in office to create an illusion that he was still up to the job.

