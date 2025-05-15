Live updates: President Trump heads to UAE for final stop on Middle East trip

What to Know
- President Donald Trump will depart Qatar today and travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the final leg of his Middle East trip. Before leaving Qatar, he will meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Al Udeid Air Base and is expected to hold a troop engagement.
- Iran says it is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the U.S., under certain conditions, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the Trump administration's use of executive power when it hears arguments today over the president's plan to end birthright citizenship. The court will focus on the power of judges to block presidential policies across the country.
