Live updates: California senator removed from news conference; weekend protests near

“No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego with a military parade in D.C. on Saturday, which also marks his 79th birthday.

  • U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a Los Angeles news conference on immigration held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • The Trump administration can maintain control of several thousand National Guard troops in California and continue to deploy them in Los Angeles, a federal appeals court ruled late Thursday.
  • Opponents of the administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with the President Donald Trump's birthday.
  • Trump in his latest post on Truth Social said he had given Iran “chance after chance to make a deal” on its nuclear capabilities after Israel launched airstrikes against the country.
  • Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting this morning.

