Live updates: U.S. and Iran to hold sixth round of negotiations, says Oman foreign minister

The new round of negotiations carries high stakes, with a successful deal potentially easing sanctions on Iran, while failure could escalate tensions in the Middle East.

By NBC Staff

Iran and United States flags together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
Getty Images

  • Reaching a deal is one of several diplomatic priorities being juggled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trusted friend and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
  • Protests over immigration raids that started in Los Angeles have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced questions from Senate appropriators about the Pentagon's budget request on his second day of congressional testimony.

Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations this Sunday in Oman to address Tehran’s accelerating nuclear program, Oman's foreign minister announced Thursday, amid rising regional tensions. Follow along for live updates.

