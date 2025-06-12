What to Know
- Reaching a deal is one of several diplomatic priorities being juggled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trusted friend and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
- Protests over immigration raids that started in Los Angeles have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced questions from Senate appropriators about the Pentagon's budget request on his second day of congressional testimony.
Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations this Sunday in Oman to address Tehran’s accelerating nuclear program, Oman's foreign minister announced Thursday, amid rising regional tensions. Follow along for live updates.