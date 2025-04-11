Trump administration
Live updates: China announces countermeasures by raising tariffs on US goods to 125% 

China announced countermeasures on Friday, raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%.

What to Know

  • China has retaliated against the U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs by raising its levies on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%.
  • Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for more than 75 trading partners that did not retaliate.
  • The U.S. dollar was at a three-year low against the euro, and gold — a haven asset for worried investors — was near an all-time high.
  • The president is scheduled to have a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The 78-year-old president has been opaque in the past about his health.

China announced countermeasures on Friday, raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% starting Saturday. Follow along for live updates.

Trump administration
