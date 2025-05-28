Live updates: Trump administration stops new student visa interviews

Trump administration
Trump is expected to sign executive orders this afternoon.

  • The Trump administration on Tuesday stopped scheduling new interviews for international students seeking visas to study in the United States as the State Department prepares for expanded social media screening of applicants, according to an internal cable seen by NBC News.
  • The administration has dramatically stepped up its pace of deportations, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained by NBC News, and in April, for the first time this year, it deported more people than the Biden administration did during the same period last year.
  • Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are set to speak at an annual bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, just a day after the president's media company said it would raise $2.5 billion to purchase the crypto currency.
  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders this afternoon.

