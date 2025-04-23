Trump administration
Live updates: Law firms fighting Trump to ask judges to permanently block executive orders

Two law firms are expected to ask separate judges to permanently block President Donald Trump’s executive orders designed to hurt their business operations.

By NBC Staff

Trump
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • The firms — Perkins Coie and WilmerHale — have said the orders imposed are unconstitutional assaults on the legal profession.
  • Another firm, Jenner & Block, is expected to make similar arguments next week.
  • The executive orders taking aim at some of the country's most elite and prominent law firms are part of a wide-ranging retribution campaign by Trump designed to reshape civil society and extract concessions from perceived adversaries. 

