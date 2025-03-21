Trump administration
Live updates: Trump's latest executive order, confusion for federal workers

Many federal workers remain in the dark about what comes next after thousands of their peers have been fired and rehired.

By NBC Staff

  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sets in motion the dismantling and eventual shuttering of the Education Department. Officially closing the department would require an act of Congress.
  • A federal judge blasted the Justice Department’s latest response to his demand for more information about deportation flights that were carried out under a wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act, calling it “woefully insufficient.”
  • Thousands of federal workers have been abruptly fired and rehired, but some remain in the dark about what comes next.

Follow along for the latest news surrounding the Trump administration.

Trump administration
