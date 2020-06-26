Obamacare

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare Amid Pandemic, Recession

The move comes after Trump confirmed his administration would continue to press for its elimination, ignoring warnings about the risk of voter backlash

In this June 25, 2015, file photo, supporters of the Affordable Care Act hold up signs as the opinion for health care is reported outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to wipe out Obamacare, arguing that the individual mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must be struck down with it.

The late-night brief, filed Thursday in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, carries major implications for the presidential election. If the justices agree, it would cost an estimated 20 million Americans their insurance coverage and nullify protections for pre-existing conditions.

Health care is a top issue for voters in surveys, and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden — the vice president when Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, was signed into law — has made it a high priority to protect and enhance it if elected.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

United States 23 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: US Cases at All-Time High as Governors Backtrack Reopening

COVID-19 12 hours ago

CDC Says COVID-19 Cases in US May Be 10 Times Higher Than Reported

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

ObamacareDonald TrumpcoronavirusSupreme CourtHealth Care
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us