Trump Admin Starting to Wind Down Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force is in the early stages of winding down, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The meetings in the Situation Room have been shorter and the task force members no longer meet every day.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are still expected to be at the White House on a daily basis, but other members of the task force, such as CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield may be physically present less often.

However, two separate sources familiar with the matter noted that the task force met Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that It is not clear whether any other group might replace the task force.

The newspaper, citing a senior administration official, said the task force will be winding down as the White House moves toward Phase One of Mr. Trump’s plan to “open up” the country.