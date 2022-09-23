Tropical Depression Nine Forms in the Caribbean

While Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston continue to drift away from the United States, the next possible named system has South Florida and the Gulf region on guard.

The area, which became Tropical Depression Nine on Friday morning, has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and sits over 1,100 miles east-southeast of Havana, Cuba. If it becomes a named system, it would be called Hermine.

Here's a zoomed in look at the track of #TD9. We're in the cone but it's early in the game. Impacts and track will likely change over the next few days. Updates on TD9 are every 6 hours for now. Next full update at 11 am. Stay with @nbc6 for every updatehttps://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/Csd6LBp5Sm — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 23, 2022

National Hurricane Center forecasters said it will move west northwestward across the southern Windward Islands. Models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba.

After that, models are not in good agreement currently but Florida remains in the cone of concern.

The American model, GFS, takes the system into the west-central Gulf of Mexico next week, which would be good for South Florida.

Meanwhile, the European global model brings Invest 98-L on a closer path to Florida, which would bring more rain and breeze to our area.

Either way it is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

Even if the storm misses, South Florida could still be close enough for enhanced moisture on the east side of the system. At this point, Key West, the west coast of Florida and the entire Gulf Coast will need to keep close tabs.