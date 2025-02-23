Illinois

Trial begins Monday for Illinois man charged in deadly stabbing of Palestinian American boy

Prosecutors have said Joseph Czuba targeted the mother and son because of their Muslim faith amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

By NBC Chicago Staff, NBC News and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A suburban Chicago landlord will go on trial starting Monday for allegedly killing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and injuring his mother in an attack law enforcement described as a hate crime.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Joseph Czuba was charged with murder, attempted murder, hate crimes and aggravated battery in the fatal stabbing of Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of his mother, Hanaan Shahin, on Oct. 14, 2023, in Plainfield Township, Illinois. Czuba pleaded not guilty following his indictment later that month.

At a hearing on Thursday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak ruled on a pre-trial motion, allowing statements Czuba made in a police vehicle with a Will County Sheriff's sergeant after the alleged attack to be admitted as evidence.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

While Czuba was not expressly given a Miranda warning – Bertani-Tomczak said he was not expressly questioned by the sergeant – Czuba told the sergeant he was “afraid for his life and thought she would do Jihad” on him. At that point, the sergeant tried to stop him and change the subject.

Prosecutors have said Czuba, the family's landlord, targeted the mother and son because of their Muslim faith amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shanin previously told authorities Czuba attacked her with a serrated knife that had a seven-inch blade “over the conflict in Jerusalem” and that days before the stabbing, Czuba confronted her about what was going on in the Middle East, according to court documents. Jury selection is set to begin Monday morning as the trial gets underway.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us