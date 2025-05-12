Tory Lanez stabbed in prison and hospitalized

Rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was stabbed in prison and rushed to a hospital Monday, officials said.

The 32-year-old Canadian artist, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed in the prison yard of California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident happened on Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Staff immediately responded to the incident and provided medical attention. An investigation has been launched by CCI and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's not immediately clear what his current condition is.

Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party at the Hollywood Hills home of reality star Kylie Jenner on July 12, 2020.

He had pleaded not guilty, but was convicted in a jury trial in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In the high profile case, prosecutors said Lanez subjected Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, to two and a half years of intimidation and harassment following the shooting.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: