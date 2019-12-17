Ukraine

Top US Diplomat in Ukraine to Leave Post at End of Year

Bill Taylor was a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The top U.S. diplomat for Ukraine, Bill Taylor, will leave his post at the end of the year, a current and a former U.S. official told NBC News on Tuesday.

Taylor, who questioned the White House’s decision to withhold an Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian president and military aid for Kyiv, was a key witness in the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Trump has castigated diplomats who testified in the inquiry, calling them “Never Trumpers.”

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

impeachment inquiry 53 mins ago

WATCH: Full House Debates, Votes on Impeachment of President Trump

Paul Manafort 1 hour ago

Judge Tosses Paul Manafort’s Fraud Case in New York

To get more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

UkraineDonald TrumpRudy GiulianiWilliam Taylor
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us