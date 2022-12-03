Toddler Attacked by Coyote Outside Calif. Home

Los Angeles may be considered an "urban jungle" but a Woodland Hills family is shaken up after their toddler was attacked by a coyote outside their home.

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father, said.

The child’s parents are now concerned not only for their children but for other children in the neighborhood.

The family's Ring doorbell camera captured what happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

After Ariel grabbed his daughter and threw a water bottle at the coyote, the child’s mother ran out the front door.

“I saw her pants were stained with blood, then I took them off and noticed they had scratches,” Shira Eliyahuo, the mother, said.

They rushed her to get her help.

“We had to get a rabies shot and just hope everything is going to be ok,” the mother said.

NBC has chronicled other coyote attacks on children this year.

Officials euthanized the coyote who injured a 2-year-old girl in Fountain Valley, and in Huntington Beach this summer a coyote came out of nowhere one night on the beach and went after another 2-year-old girl. The coyote was later shot and killed.

The Eliyahuos have lived In Woodland Hills for three years and seen their share of wildlife.

“There are a lot of coyotes here we see but they usually run away,” Shira said.