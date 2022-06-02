Tipster Gets $5,000 Reward in Capture of Escaped Alabama Inmate

A $5,000 reward has been given to a person who provided help in capturing an inmate who sparked a nationwide manhunt after escaping with a jail official, Alabama’s governor said Wednesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey directed the Finance Department to issue a $5,000 reward to a person who “provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White," Ivey's office said in a news release.

The recipient has chosen to remain anonymous, the governor's office said. Officials did not describe what information the person provided.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew international attention. The two were discovered May 9 in Evansville, Indiana. Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase, while Casey White was captured.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly had recommended that the reward be given, the governor's office said.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs. I look forward to justice being served," Ivey said in a statement.

Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer accused of helping a murder suspect escape, had been apprehended in Indiana on Monday.