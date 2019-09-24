Trump Impeachment Timeline: Trump Impeached in Historic House Vote

The Democratic-controlled House impeached President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The votes on the two articles of impeachment fell along party lines.

Democrats argued that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to announce two investigations: one into his political rival Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter, and the other into the discredited theory that Ukraine — not Russia — meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans countered that Trump did nothing wrong despite the testimony of several in Trump's own administration who testified to the contrary during the House's three-month impeachment inquiry. The inquiry was an improper witch hunt directed at a president whom the Democrats do not like, they said.

On the eve of the House debate, pro-impeachment rallies drew thousands across the country. Trump meanwhile sent an angry letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decrying the impeachment vote and accusing Democrats of "spiteful actions" and "unfettered contempt for America's founding."

