TikTok Will Pay Content Creators Who Make Popular Effects and Filters

Some TikTok creators may soon get paid for creating filters and effects for the platform.

On Tuesday, the company announced the launch of a $6 million fund called TikTok’s Effect Creator Rewards, which will offer payments to users in select regions who make "high-performing effects."

Creators will get paid based on "the community’s engagement with their effects," TikTok said in a blog post. They will be paid $700 for every effect that has been used in 500,000 unique videos within 90 days of being published. They can additionally earn $140 for every 100,000 videos published after the initial 500,000 and within the same 90 days.

The news comes a little over a year after TikTok launched Effect House, an AR tool that allows users to create, publish and share dynamic effects.

TikTok has previously utilized influencers to help create filters, Insider reported last year. Some creators who spoke with the publication said they hope to be better recognized for their work in the future.

