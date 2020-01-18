‘TikTok Saved My Life,’ User Says After Viewers Tipped Him Off to Problem Mole

A California man says social media might have saved his life, NBC News reports.

Alex Griswold, 24, says that after he posted a lighthearted video on TikTok last month, viewers urged him to have the mole on his back checked out by a doctor.

Two people who saw Griwold's "what it's like being married" video warned him that the mole looked cancerous.

On Friday, Griswold posted new content to the short-video sharing app in which he says, "Because of two kind strangers I avoided skin cancer."

The software developer with nearly 476,000 TikTok followers said a week after viewers noticed the irregular growth, he went to a dermatologist who performed a biopsy. A week later, he was told it needed to be removed. On Tuesday, he had the mole and an area around it cut out, he said.

