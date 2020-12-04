TikTok Home Invasion Suspect in ICE Custody

A man accused of climbing a balcony to enter a Maryland woman's home — an invasion the woman caught on camera — is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

ICE officers arrested Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, Thursday near his home in Hagerstown for immigration violations, ICE confirmed.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Rodriguez-Gomez is accused of entering Hannah Viverette's home at the Bradford Apartments in Hagerstown Nov. 22 as she was recording herself dancing. She said she dances in her apartment every night to relax and often shares the videos on TikTok.

Viverette yelled at the man to leave and quickly escaped out of her apartment to a neighbor’s apartment while recording the incident on her cellphone. It shows the man backing out of the apartment.

She told News4 she had observed the man watching her on previous occasions.

She shared the video with Hagerstown police.

On Nov. 24, police questioned and arrested Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, who lives near Viverette. He is charged with stalking, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Rodriguez-Gomez was released on an unsecured bond, police said.

Viverette said she’s worried and wants to move.

A lawyer in Texas saw the video and offered Viverette free services.