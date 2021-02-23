Tiger Woods was in a violent rollover car crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area Tuesday, requiring him to be cut out of the car, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, once considered one of the top-ranked golfers in the world, was in the South Bay serving as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera and filming lessons with celebrities for Discovery-owned GOLFTV.

Congrats to @maxhoma23 on an amazing playoff finish and for making LA proud. Thank you to @GenesisUSA and everyone who has supported @TGRFound this year. Riv is a very special place and we already can’t wait to be back. pic.twitter.com/ew8S76L7gg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 22, 2021

Woods was traveling on a winding road when he crashed at Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road on the border of Rolling Hills Estates at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

He was the only person in the car and it was a single-car crash, according to LASD.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a vehicle roll-over traffic collision Tuesday. They said Tiger Woods, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

He was removed from the car via the "jaws of life" and taken to the hospital.

Woods' manager Mark Steinberg said he suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash, and was undergoing surgery.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel told NBCLA that Woods had been recovering from several back surgeries prior to this wreck.

He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return to golfing, according to the AP.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods told CBS Sunday that he was due to have an MRI to determine when he could start training to return to competition.

A day prior, Woods was on a golf course with former Miami Heat basketball star Dwayne Wade. He did not play.

Woods was working with celebrities on a TV shoot, giving lessons Wade and actor David Spade.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

Back in 2009, Woods was in another solo crash in Florida. He slammed into a fire hydrant, and the airbags did not deploy, leaving him with injuries.

In May 2017, he also was arrested on a DUI charge after he was discovered asleep in his car parked on the side of the road by Florida police. He later said he was taking medication for back pain and had a reaction. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.