Three U.S. Skiers Advance to Women's Moguls Final at 2022 Winter Olympics

Three members of Team USA have skied their way into the women's moguls final.

Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar all finished in the top 10 of the first qualification round on Thursday morning to secure their spots in the final at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

.@JaeBird96 coming in hot and earning her spot in the women's moguls final 🔥@usskiteam x #WinterOlympics



pic.twitter.com/FSXpx3D12y — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 3, 2022

With scoring based on a combination of time, turns and air on the moguled course, Kauf had the top finish among the three, taking third with a score of 79.15. Giaccio took fourth with a score of 78.11 and Soar placed seventh with a 74.53.

Austria's Jakara Anthony had the top score of 83.75.

The top 10 finishers advanced to the final. The remaining 20 competitors will compete in the second qualification round on Sunday, where those with the top 10 scores based on either qualifying round will advance.