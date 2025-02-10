Three men behind deadly druggings that terrorized NYC's gay bars found guilty

Three men accused of drugging and robbing men at Manhattan gay bars and nightclubs were found guilty Monday, more than two years after the deaths of two of their victims.

Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, and Jacob Barroso were found guilty on all charges following a three-week trial in downtown Manhattan. Prosecutors had accused the three men of working together to drug and rob five men between March 2021 and June 2022.

Two men — 25-year-old Julio Ramirez and 33-year-old John Umberger — died as part of the long-running robbery scheme. The trio had been accused of preying on people out enjoying Manhattan's night life. The crimes didn’t come into broad public view until May 2022.

The defendants allegedly gave the victims drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine. Once the victims were disoriented, the defendants stole their phones and then drained their accounts, going on shopping sprees, prosecutors said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"These defendants were motivated by greed, and their callous behavior left two young men dead. I know the families who lost their loved ones are still suffering from so much pain, and I hope this verdict can provide at least some measure of comfort,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement following the verdict.

There were two other defendants in the case, Shane Hoskins and Andre Butts, who both previously pleaded guilty, according to the district attorney's office.

Hoskins pleaded to attempted robbery in the first degree and Butts pleaded to robbery in the first degree. They both got a promised sentence of eight years, the D.A.'s office said.