Holidays

Thousands of Santas and a few Grinches hit the streets for annual SantaCon bar crawls

SantaCon participants are encouraged to donate $15 to enter participating venues. Organizers say the money will go to charity.

By The Associated Press

Revellers take part in SantaCon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in New York.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Santa Clauses are coming to town.

Thousands of Kris Kringles and jolly Old St. Nicks are jamming streets, sidewalks and bars from Adelaide to Vancouver on Saturday for annual SantaCon charity pub crawls.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In New York City, where temperatures hovered around freezing, the fermented merriment kicked off around 10 a.m. and was slated to stretch into the evening.

Santas – along with people dressed as Grinches, elves or other holiday characters – strolled to bars and clubs from midtown Manhattan to the East Village, flooding the streets with a crimson tide of Christmas cheer.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“The NYC SantaCon is a charitable, non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy,” the organizers’ website explained.

SantaCon participants are encouraged to donate $15 to enter participating venues. Organizers say the money will go to charity.

Similar Christmas-themed booze fests were being held Saturday in about 50 cities around the globe, including London, Phoenix, Winnipeg and San Francisco. Some placed held their SantaCons on Friday, last weekend or late last month. More are scheduled throughout December.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

news 40 mins ago

Many New Jersey drones sightings are ‘manned aircraft being misidentified as drones,' FBI says

Holidays 1 hour ago

Looking to maximize your PTO in 2025? Here's which days you should take off

New York City police posted reminders on social media that open containers are prohibited in the streets and that blocking pedestrian and car traffic can lead to a summons. They also encouraged people attending the event to have a designated driver.

Commuter rail lines in the region banned passengers from drinking on board.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us