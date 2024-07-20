Thousands of Disneyland workers vote to authorize a strike

Four unions representing more than 14,000 workers at Disney’s theme parks and resort properties in Southern California announced late Friday that members have voted to authorize a strike by an overwhelming majority, citing alleged unfair labor practices during contract negotiations.

The thousands of workers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, the Downtown Disney retail district and Disney-owned hotels authorized a walkout, the unions announced.

The authorization doesn’t mean a strike will happen immediately, and both sides could reach a deal that averts a walkout. If a strike does occur, it would be the first at Disneyland in 40 years.

The number of cast members who voted was not released, but the unions said that of the members who participated, 99% voted to authorize a strike.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“This vote shows that the Cast Members have had enough!” Aaron Zarate, a candy maker at Disneyland who is a member of the workers' bargaining committee, said in a statement.

The unions cited economic hardship for their members, including food and housing insecurity. They have been bargaining since April 24.

The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.

The employees at the center of the labor fight include custodians, ride operators, candymakers and merchandise clerks at the popular theme park and resort complex, a pillar of the tourism economy in Southern California.

The workers — known in company parlance as “cast members” — entered into contract negotiations with the entertainment giant on April 24. Nearly two months later, on June 10, Disney workers announced that they had filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.

The charges, concerning more than 675 workers, are now being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board, an independent federal agency that enforces labor law.

“Instead of working with us toward a fair contract, Disney has engaged in multiple instances of conduct we allege are unfair labor practices, including unlawful discipline and intimidation and surveillance of union members exercising their right to wear union buttons at work,” the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement ahead of the vote.

“We know these actions are only an attempt to stop us from exercising our rights and saddle us with a contract that perpetuates the status quo at Disney,” the bargaining committee added.

The union buttons in question depict a Mickey Mouse-style white glove raised in a fist.

In recent years, labor scholars have drawn public attention to the economic struggles of employees at Disneyland and other major theme parks across the country.

In early 2018, for example, researchers at Occidental College and the Economic Roundtable, a nonprofit research group, released a report that found 74% of Disneyland workers could not cover basic expenses each month. The report surveyed employees who had experienced homelessness, food insecurity and other challenges.

In an internal survey of union members conducted earlier this year, 28% of Disneyland cast members reported experiencing food insecurity, 33% reported experiencing housing insecurity in the last year, and 42% reported needing to miss work for medical treatment because they did not have enough sick leave.

The unions said in announcing the strike authorization that 64% of cast members are spending more than half their monthly paychecks on rent.

The four unions that represent the workers are the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83; the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW); the Teamsters Local 495; and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324.

The contract for cast members at Disneyland expired June 16. The contract for cast members at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney expires Sept. 30.

The last time Disneyland was hit with a strike was September 1984, when nearly 2,000 cast members walked off the job for 22 days.

Despite the strike authorization vote, negotiations are not over.

The Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said that it has committed to return to the bargaining table on Monday and Tuesday.

But the strike authorization allows the bargaining committee to call a strike at any time, it said.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

NBC News' Diana Dasrath , Phil Helsel and Todd Miyazawa contributed.