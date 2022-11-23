These Are the Victims of the Virginia Walmart Shooting

The victims of the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, have been identified.

The fatal shooting occurred Tuesday evening at about 10:15 p.m. ET at Chesapeake's Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The Walmart was open to the public at the time when the shooting occurred just two days before Thanksgiving as customers were doing last-minute shopping during a busy holiday week.

Officials identified the victims as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randy Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim is a minor so his name is being withheld, the city of Chesapeake said in a statement.

These are the victims:

Lorenzo Gamble, 43

Brian Pendleton, 38

Kellie Pyle, 52

Randy Blevins, 70

Tyneka Johnson, 22