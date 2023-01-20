Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Bought a One-Way Ticket to Mexico Last Year After She Was Convicted of Fraud

Holmes was found guilty on four counts of lying to investors on Jan. 3, 2022

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of disgraced biotech firm Theranos, bought a one-way ticket to Mexico shortly after she was convicted of fraud last January, a court filing submitted Thursday alleges.

Holmes was found guilty on four counts of lying to investors on Jan. 3, 2022. Shortly thereafter, federal prosecutors allege in the filing, Holmes bought a flight to Mexico departing Jan. 26, 2022 without a scheduled return trip. The U.S. government became aware of the booking on Jan. 23, 2022.

"Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled," prosecutors say.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to 11.25 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of felony wire fraud and one count of felony conspiracy to commit fraud.
