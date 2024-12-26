‘The Tom Brady of stealing packages' arrested in Boston

A woman was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property on Tuesday in Boston after multiple reports of stolen packages before Christmas.

Boston police said they arrested 34-year-old Kerri Flynn, of South Boston, at around 11:45 a.m.

According to authorities, they saw a woman matching the description of a person seen stealing packages in the South Boston area for the last couple of weeks while they were delivering toys to children in the neighborhood.

Residents described her to authorities as "the Tom Brady of stealing packages."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Police say she had two bags full of unopened packages.

The recovered packages are expected to be returned to their owners.

Flynn had two outstanding warrants for shoplifting and receiving stolen property. She is now facing a new receiving stolen property charge in connection with the South Boston thefts and was arraigned Tuesday.

She appeared in court again on Thursday on the outstanding warrants and was ordered held without bail pending her next court appearance on Jan. 21, 2025. She was also ordered to be evaluated for participation in a substance abuse program, as prosecutors said she has a history of drug dependency.

Her lawyer, Nancy Hurley, argued that Flynn should be released on personal recognizance bail because of her longstanding ties to the community.

"She doesn't leave town. She's easily found," Hurley said.

But prosecutors said Flynn has a history of probation violations and has frequently failed to appear for scheduled court appearances.