Schools

The Supreme Court won't let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

The school's founder had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students.

By The Associated Press

Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland.

A federal appeals court had ruled that the school's dress code violated students' constitutional rights.

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.

ROE V. WADE Jun 24

One year later, the Supreme Court's abortion decision is both scorned and praised

news Jun 21

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito takes heat for trip on private jet owned by hedge-fund billionaire

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SchoolsSupreme CourtNorth Carolina
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us