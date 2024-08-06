The salary you need to buy a home in the 15 most expensive U.S. housing markets

Homeownership in the largest U.S. cities has been put further out of reach for all but the richest residents, according to a recent analysis by mortgage analytics firm HSH.

A household needs to earn $463,887 to afford a median-priced home in San Jose, California, making it the most expensive of the 50 largest U.S. cities. The estimate assumes no more than 28% of gross income spent on housing costs and a down payment of 20%, plus an average mortgage rate of 7.16% for borrowers with a good or excellent credit score.

Across all of the largest 50 U.S. cities, the income needed to cover the mortgage principal, interest, property taxes and homeowners insurance payments is an average of $104,339, which is well above the national household median of $74,580, per U.S Census data.

Unsurprisingly, incomes needed to buy a home are highest in the largest American cities, where demand for homes is strong due to job opportunities, especially in the well-paid fields of tech, finance and health care.

A longstanding shortage of homes is another factor that's particularly acute in California, which helps explain why median home prices in some of the state's cities, such as San Jose, are twice the national median of $412,300, per U.S. Census data.

Here's a look at the 15 most expensive cities to afford a home, based on the income needed to buy a median-priced property in that market.

1. San Jose

Income needed: $463,887

Median home price: $1.84 million

2. San Francisco

Income needed: $336,170

Median home price: $1.3 million

3. San Diego

Income needed: $241,784

Median home price: $981,000

4. Los Angeles

Income needed: $207,030

Median home price: $823,000

5. Seattle

Income needed: $191,332

Median home price: $755,300

6. New York City

Income needed: $186,123

Median home price: $659,200

7. Boston

Income needed: $186,059

Median home price: $704,700

8. Denver

Income needed: $160,874

Median home price: $651,000

9. Miami

Income needed: $159,528

Median home price: $625,000

10. Washington, D.C.

Income needed: $155,370

Median home price: $600,200

11. Riverside/San Bernardino, California

Income needed: $146,792

Median home price: $579,900

12. Portland, Oregon

Income needed: $146,483

Median home price: $574,000

13. Sacramento, California

Income needed: $139,283

Median home price: $533,900

14. Austin, Texas

Income needed: $135,333

Median home price: $466,700

15. Salt Lake City

Income needed: $134,692

Median home price: $551,200

Data for this study was compiled using median home prices from the National Association of Realtors and 30-year fixed mortgage rates from Freddie Mac for the first quarter of 2024.

Mortgage rates for San Jose and San Francisco were 7.16% since median home prices in those cities qualify as jumbo-sized loans. Calculations for all other cities used mortgage rates of 6.75%. Data for jumbo loans — typically over $700,000 in most markets — was sourced from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Property taxes were calculated using U.S. Census data for each city, while insurance costs are based on average rates for each state, using data from the Insurance Information Institute.

