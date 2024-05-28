Children

The internet can't get enough of this baby's grumpy faces: See all the pics

Trent Mundy's scowl has people howling with laughter.

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson | TODAY

A baby making a face at the camera.
Drawing in Light Photography

Meet Trent Mundy — a.k.a. “Grumpy Baby.”  

“I’ve been photographing newborns for a decade and have photographed hundreds of babies who have given me tons of great expressions. But none, and I mean NONE compare to the looks this sweet guy threw my way,”  Cincinnati, Ohio-based photographer Lauren Carson captioned a Facebook post.

"He may look grumpy, but he was actually a sweet little snuggle bug!" Carson added.

In the images, Trent, who was born on May 3, scowls at the camera, his eyebrows furrowed. He is clearly not in the mood to model.

“From where I was sitting during the shoot, I couldn’t see his face, but I could hear Lauren giggling,” Jessica Mundy tells TODAY.com. “She was like, ‘I can’t wait to show you these. They are hilarious.’”

Mundy, 35, jokes that the pictures will definitely be used in Trent’s future graduation videos. 

The snaps were taken when Trent was 7 days old.

If you think the photos are funny, wait until you read the comments. At publish time, there were more than 19,000 — and they have Mundy howling with laughter.

  • “He has a face for every single month in 2024.”
  • “If ‘WTF’ was a baby.”
  • “Get off my lawn!!”
  • "I am dying to see him recreate these when he gets older!!"
  • “Little man is already done with the whole day.”
  • “When you just arrived in this world and are already pissed at everyone and everything.”
  • “Imagine being born into this time. This reaction is fair.”
  • “This baby is an 87-year-old crotchety old man.”
  • “Let the meme creation begin.”

According to Mundy, 3-week-old Trent is a pretty chill little guy — except for when he’s hungry or having his diaper changed.

“He’s very observant and is already making eye contact,” Mundy says. And don't be fooled by his surly expressions. Mundy describes her son as "social."

"He loves to be held," she says.

Feast your eyes on the many faces of Grumpy Baby:

A baby making a face at the camera.
Drawing in Light Photography
Courtesy Drawing in Light Photography
A baby making a face at the camera.
Drawing in Light Photography
Courtesy Drawing in Light Photography
A baby making a face at the camera.
Drawing in Light Photography
Courtesy Drawing in Light Photography
A baby making a face at the camera.
Drawing in Light Photography
Courtesy Drawing in Light Photography
A baby making a face at the camera.
Drawing in Light Photography
Courtesy Drawing in Light Photography

