The mystery is solved, ya filthy animals!

Home Alone" director Chris Columbus finally put an end to the incessant wondering as to where Kevin McCallister’s parents got the funds to afford their beautiful — and massive — Chicago mansion.

“Back then, John [Hughes] and I had a conversation about it,” Columbus explained to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Dec. 24, “and we decided on what the jobs were.”

So what did Kevin McCallister’s parents do exactly? Well, the movie actually included a few hints. If you took note of the dancing mannequins Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) placed in the window to ward off the criminals Harry (played by Joe Pesci) and Marv (played by Daniel Stern), you may have guessed that Catherine O’Hara’s Kate McCallister “was a very successful fashion designer,” according to the director.

As for John Heard’s Peter McCallister, the details are a bit more fuzzy.

“The father could have, based on John Hughes own experience, worked in advertising,” the 66-year-old noted, “but I don’t remember what the father did.”

He did, however, know one thing for sure: Peter did not have a talent for forensics.

“Not organized crime,” he added, “even though there was, at the time, a lot of organized crime in Chicago.”

And with the mystery solved, you can finally practice your “Kevin!” pose in peace. After all, Culkin and Brenda Song’s sons are already doing the same.

"He thinks he's Kevin," Culkin recently told E! News of his oldest Dakota, 3. "I'm like, ‘Do you remember going down that down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.' I'm like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?' And he's like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.'"

"‘You're a lying liar who lies,'" he recalled joking to his son. "That was me!'"

But Culkin's brother Kieran Culkin — who shares daughter Kinsey, 5, and son Wilder, 3, with wife Jazz Charton — hasn’t quite had the same experience with his kids. In fact, he recently revealed that his children have yet to even see the movie.

“There’s still some scary parts,” the 42-year-old explained to E! News earlier this month. “For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a 3-year-old.”

However, the "Succession" star did tease that the first-ever family screening may be coming soon.

“We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year,” he revealed. “If not, next year.”