la porte

Texas Man Missing for 11 Days Found Alive in Grand Canyon

Martin Edward O'Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation

Grand Canyon Contract
Julie Jacobson/AP

A Texas man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive.

National Park Service officials say 58-year-old Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte was located Thursday morning and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.

O'Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Iran 19 mins ago

Iran Vows ‘Harsh’ Response to US Killing of Top General

Iran 3 hours ago

Democrats Call US Killing of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

Authorities said O'Connor was in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries as a result of being in the park during wintry conditions.

National Park Service rangers found O'Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon's South Rim.

Before being located, O'Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.

This article tagged under:

la porteGrand CanyonTexas News
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us