Texas AG sues NCAA over allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports

Paxton says that the NCAA is "engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading practices"

By Sara Hummadi

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, May 2024.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) in an effort to prevent transgender women from competing in women's college sports.

In the 57-page filing, Paxton alleges that the NCAA engaged in deception by marketing sporting events as women's but allowing "mixed sex competitions" where "biological males compete against biological females." He argues that transgender women competing in women's sports is "inherently unfair and unsafe" because of "physiological advantages."

The lawsuit also argues that the NCAA failed to disclose which participants are transgender women, which he claims further misleads people.

"The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions," Paxton said. "When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports."

Paxton has requested that the court grant a permanent injunction to prohibit transgender women from competing in women's sporting events in Texas or to cease marketing events as women's sports.

