Tesla

Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over tire pressure light issue

The recall involves certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3 and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Tesla Recalls Almost 700,000 Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Warning System
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla has issued a recall for nearly 700,000 vehicles due to a tire pressure light issue

The electric car company is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3 and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles because the tire pressure monitoring system warning light “may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday. 

The NHTSA released its safety recall report Tuesday, noting that “driving with improperly inflated tires increases the risk of a crash.”

The recall affects around 694,000 vehicles.

Tesla said as a remedy it released an over-the-air software update for free.

Owner notification letters are expected be mailed on Feb. 15, 2025. 

This isn’t the first recall the car manufacturer has faced. Its Cybertruck alone has received seven recalls this year, The Associated Press reported.

Last month, a recall on the Cybertruck centered on "a fault in the drive inverter," which the NHTSA said "may cause a loss of drive power to the wheels." That recall involved around 2,400 vehicles. In that case, Tesla said it would replace the drive inverter for free. 

In July, Tesla issued a recall for more than 1.8 million vehicles after it received reports that the hoods on some were unintentionally popping open

