Tesla on ‘Autopilot' Crashes Into Deputy's Vehicle in Washington State

There were no injuries, but there was significant damage to the patrol vehicle, the sheriff's office said

A damaged Snohomish County, Washington, sheriff's office vehicle after a Tesla allegedly on "Autopilot" struck it as it was parked on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
A Tesla vehicle on "autopilot" crashed into a parked Washington state deputy's patrol vehicle Saturday, NBC News reports.

There were no injuries, but there was "significant damage" to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office vehicle, the department said in a statement.

Autopilot is a Tesla system designed to assist drivers but is not fully autonomous. The driver of the Tesla said he assumed the car would move over on its own, the state patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in Snohomish County, north of Seattle, and involved a 2015 Tesla Model S, according to the Washington State Patrol, which investigated the crash.

