Tesla Filing Lawsuit Against Calif. County After Decision Not to Reopen Businesses

Elon Musk, CEO and product architect of Tesla, said the company is suing Alameda County "immediately."

Musk took to Twitter to express his opinion about the county choosing not follow the second-phase of reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

"The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!." he said.

Tesla reopened its Fremont plant Friday despite county public health orders against such nonessential businesses, according to a CNBC report citing company emails.

More drama involving Tesla and the County of Alameda. Elon Musk and company planning to reopen the Fremont car manufacturing plant, with county officials saying not so fast, you don’t have the green light. Scott Budman reports.

Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

No further details were available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.