Tesla Driver Who Plunged His Family Off California Cliff Did so on Purpose, Police Say

The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after investigators said they believe the crash was intentional, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after he's released from the hospital, the CHP said Tuesday.

Patel, another adult and two juveniles suffered serious injuries Monday morning after the Tesla they were in plunged 250 to 300 feet down the side of a cliff along Highway 1, according to the CHP.

"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene," the CHP said in a statement. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Investigators have not determined what driving mode the Tesla was in at the time of the incident, but that does not appear to be a factor, the CHP said.

An investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to call the CHP at 415-557-1094.