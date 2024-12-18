Auctions

Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with Ten Commandments sells for millions at auction

The tablet dates from 300 to 800 A.D. and is inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script — the only complete example of its kind from antiquity, according to Sotheby's.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sold for more than $5 million at an auction on Wednesday.

Sotheby’s said the 155-pound (52-kilogram) marble slab was acquired by an anonymous buyer who plans to donate it to an Israeli institution.

The New York-based auction house said the final price exceeded the presale estimate of $1 million to $2 million and followed more than 10 minutes of “intense bidding” during the global competition.

It was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was not recognized as historically significant at first.

Sotheby's said the tablet was used as a paving stone at a local home until 1943 when it was sold to a scholar who grasped its significance.

“A tangible link to ancient beliefs that have profoundly shaped global religious and cultural traditions, it serves as a rare testament to history,” the auction house said.

The text inscribed on the slab follows the Biblical verses familiar to Christian and Jewish traditions but omits the third commandment against taking the name of the Lord in vain. It includes a new directive to worship on Mount Gerizim, a holy site specific to the Samaritans, Sotheby's said.

