Teens Can Work Out for Free at Planet Fitness This Summer. Here's How to Sign Up

Planet Fitness is encouraging teenagers to get healthier and stay active this summer by offering a one-of-a-kind benefit: a free summer membership.

The nationwide fitness chain Monday announced the High School Summer Pass program, which will allow high school students to visit any of its clubs for free from May 16 to August 31.

Formerly known as the Teen Summer Challenge, the initiative has been around since 2019 to help students stay active at a time when school sports programs, gym classes and after-school activities wind down, according to the company.

Planet Fitness is also offering a scholarship sweepstakes to get as many teenagers involved as possible. One $500 scholarship will be given to a student in each state, and a grand prize $5,000 scholarship will be awarded at the end of the summer.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To enroll, students must be between 14 and 19 years old. Teenagers under 18 years old must sign up with a parent or guardian at a club or online. Students will be able to work out alone once a parent or guardian signs a waiver, according to the company.

Students will be able to exercise at any of Planet Fitness' more than 2,200 clubs, but will only be permitted to visit the location they select.

Teenagers looking to become enrolled can pre-register on the Planet Fitness website. The program officially kicks off May 16.