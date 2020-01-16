What to Know Xavier Johnson, 17, is charged in the killings of his foster mother, Renee Gilroy, and another man he spent time with in foster care, Jimmy Mao.

Police said Johnson committed the crimes as part of an effort to rob the victims.

Johnson was placed in Gilroy's care three days before she was killed.

A 17-year-old is charged with murdering his foster mother and another man in a set of killings homicide detectives described as brutal.

Xavier Johnson sought to rob 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Smith said Johnson "brutally tortured and then murdered" both victims.

"It is my hope that his arrest will provide some degree of solace to their families, friends and communities," Smith said.

Gilyard, the mother of a Philadelphia police officer, was found dead overnight Wednesday in her East Germantown home. She was stabbed twice in the neck inside a bathroom. Her purse was emptied and SUV was taken.

Johnson was placed in her home three days before the killings. Police caught up with him in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning when he crashed the missing SUV following a short police pursuit.

Mao was stabbed in the face and neck, Smith said. His body was placed in a black duffel bag and thrown down a hill in Southwest Philadelphia. It was recovered by police on Wednesday evening.

Smith said Mao and Johnson previously lived together in a different foster home on Angora Terrace. It was near where Mao's body was located.

Homicide detectives believe Johnson took a PlayStation gaming console, video games and cash, Smith said.

A third person, 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, remains missing. Police linked him to Johnson and Mao. The investigation into his disappearance remains open.

Philadelphia Police

A kitchen knife was recovered, Smith said. Forensic testing is ongoing to determined if it was the murder weapon.

"There's a good possibility that it is," Smith said.

Johnson, who is police custody, but has yet to be interviewed, faces a slew of charges including murder, robbery, abuse of a corpse and weapons charges. He is charged as an adult.

Smith said Johnson has five prior arrests that included aggravated assault.

This story is breaking. It will be updated.

Timeline of Events