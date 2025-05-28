Teen graduates and gets surprise from Miami Heat after shooting left him paralyzed

More than a month after a teen was shot and ended up paralyzed, he received his high school diploma Tuesday night from Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School in Hialeah, Florida.

However, that's not the only gift he and his family got.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Neamiah Johnson, 18, had no doubt he would graduate and get his diploma. The teen knows his story could have ended a month ago.

Johnson was outside his home when someone shot him several times, paralyzing him from the waist down. Miami-Dade detectives are still investigating and searching for the shooter.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He had enlisted in the Marines only a week prior. He still asks why it happened.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Johnson said. “We still don't know that reason, but time will tell.”

There were loud cheers from the audience when Johnson’s name was called Tuesday.

“I didn't know it was going to happen like this,” he said. “I was looking forward to graduation and prom, but we're here now, and I'm glad I could make it.”

Before Johnson went across the stage Tuesday, there was a surprise waiting for him. The Miami Heat organization and players Keshad Johnson and Haywood Highsmith presented the teen with a check for $10,000, a personalized jersey, a signed basketball and tickets to a game next season.

Johnson was the varsity basketball captain at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School.

“My mom will need this for all of the hospital bills and still having to take care of me,” Johnson said. “I didn't expect this at all, still shocked to see the Heat players and everything, but yes, she will need this. I thank you all for this.”

The players had some words of encouragement for him.

“I heard you wanted to get into the Marines, but I don't think your dream is over at all,” Highsmith said. “There's still ways to get into the Marines or whatever you want to do, so keep dreaming and believing.”

For Keshad Johnson, Neamiah Johnson's story hits close to home. His older brother Kenny was a victim of gun violence when he was a teen.

“He was semi-paralyzed from the waist down, he still plays wheelchair basketball, so your dream is not over, we're still going,” Keshad Johnson said. “My message to Neamiah is find your purpose. Pay it forward, inspire other people, pay it forward and keep going.”

The teen's mom, Naytalia Johnson, says they're leaning on their faith.

“We do ask why, but we know there's a plan and we believe in God,” the mother said. “We have faith in God, and for that to happen to him, God will get the glory at the end.”

Neamiah Johnson knows his plans have slightly changed, but he believes everything happens for a reason. He wants to continue his education and study mental health.

“Right now I'm looking forward to going to college and seeing where that takes me,” he said.