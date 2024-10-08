news

Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd missing, band issues plea for help

The 16-year-old girl was last seen in Seattle on Oct. 5 near the Space Needle.

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

Musician Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

The Flaming Lips are searching for the missing daughter of instrumentalist Steven Drozd.

In a shared post to social media on Oct. 7, the band announced the 16-year-old, named Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, is missing.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing!" the post reads. "She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday."

The image of the post was a missing poster for Charlotte and included details of her appearance — the 5'7" teen has brown hair and eyes — and that she was believed to be possibly headed to Seattle's downtown at the time of her disappearance.

In a tweet to his personal account, Drozd added that Charlotte was "last seen on the monorail."

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the teenager is missing in a tweet on Oct. 7.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Hurricanes

Hurricane Milton downgraded to Category 4 but still poses ‘serious threat' to Florida

Crime and Courts

Former Wisconsin teacher facing charges for inappropriate relationship with 5th grade student

The SPD post had more information, including what Charlotte was wearing when she vanished. The teen was last seen in khaki-colored shorts and pink shoes in the 400 block of Broad Street by the Space Needle.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact SPD at 206-625-5011 or Becky Drozd — the teen's mom — at 405-831-6795.

Drozd has been a member of the Flaming Lips since 1991. He plays a number of instruments, initially joining the band as a drummer before adding guitar, bass, backup vocals and keyboard to his resume.

Drozd and The Flaming Lips did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us