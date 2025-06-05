Connecticut

Connecticut teen drove 132 mph because he was late for job interview, police say

A state trooper tried to stop the driver, but he kept going and police called off the pursuit.

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Connecticut

A 19-year-old accused of driving over 130 miles per hour on a Connecticut highway told police he didn’t stop for a state trooper because he was late for a job interview, according to state police.

A state trooper saw a Mercedes E300 speeding on Interstate 91 in Cromwell just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday and a speed laser device later confirmed the car was going 132 miles per hour, according to state police.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over, but he sped away "while making unsafe lane changes and weaving in and out of traffic," police said in a news release. The trooper called off the pursuit because of the danger it posed to other drivers.

When police contacted the registered owner of the car, they learned that a 19-year-old relative was driving the car at the time, police said.  

Investigators contacted him, and the 19-year-old admitted to driving and said he didn’t stop because he was late for a job interview, according to state police.

Police arrested him when he arrived at Troop H in Hartford.

The suspect has been charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, failure to maintain lane, passing on the right, improper turn, passing at an unsafe distance, engaging police in a pursuit, interfering with an officer and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on June 17.

