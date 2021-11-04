Disinformation

Tech Companies Blasted for Inaction on Spanish-Language Disinformation

Companies are leaving disinformation or not flagging it on social media platforms after removing or warning identical posts in English, Democratic legislators and others said

Ben Ray Luján
Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Lawmakers and activists blasted technology companies Wednesday in an online panel, saying they are doing a worse job flagging and removing disinformation posted online in Spanish than they are in English. 

Technology companies are leaving in place disinformation in Spanish or failing to flag it on social media platforms after they have removed or issued warnings about identical posts in English, the lawmakers, a federal regulator and anti-disinformation activists said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The discussion on the spread of online disinformation in Spanish and other languages was organized by Free Press Action, a political anti-disinformation group and Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico.

Participants included Luján, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tony Cardenas of California — all Democrats — and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, which regulates deceptive trade practices.

vaccine myths Apr 22

Actors Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana Debunk COVID-19 Vaccine Misconceptions Among Latinos

coronavirus Aug 24

WHO Says Covid Misinformation Is a Major Factor Driving Pandemic Around the World

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Disinformationspanish languageTech companies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us