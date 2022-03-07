Broward County

Florida Teacher Hospitalized After Attack by 5-Year-Old Student, Police Say

The incident happened Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary School, and a police report described the incident as an aggravated assault with hands, fist or feet

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teacher was hospitalized after a 5-year-old student attacked her in an elementary school in Pembroke Pines, Florida, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary School, and a police report described the incident as an aggravated assault with hands, fist or feet.

According to the report, the incident began when two students, ages 4 and 5, started throwing things around the classroom and at the teachers, then started flipping over chairs.

One of the teachers took the 5-year-old into a smaller "cool down" room and that's where the student attacked her, the report said.

The teacher got on the school radio and said she needed help, and that's when an officer responded and found her sitting against a wall "appearing to be in a faint state," the report said.

The teacher needed help getting up and was "clearly weak and dazed" and began coughing and dry heaving, the report said.

The officer requested a rescue unit respond to the school as the teacher "continued to blink and breathe regularly but at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response," the report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Russia Feb 22

Live Ukraine Updates: Third Day of Talks End With ‘Progress' on Humanitarian Corridors

US: News 6 hours ago

How to Find the Cheapest Gas Near You

Rescue workers arrived and put the teacher on a stretcher, she was was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The report said the officer contacted the child protective investigations section, who said they would be responding to the child's home.

Pembroke Pines Police officials confirmed Monday the student will not be charged in the incident.

In a message to parents and staff Wednesday, the school's principal, Susan Sasse, said the campus was secure at all times during the incident.

"As always, the health, safety and well being of our students and staff continues to be my highest priority," the principal's message read.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPembroke PinesPines Lakes Elementary School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us