Crime and Courts

TD Bank teller stole more than $180,000 from customer accounts, federal prosecutors say

Aut was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston

cash_generic_money
File

A former bank teller is accused of embezzling more than $180,000 from customer accounts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Derek Aut, 28, a Saugus, Massachusetts, resident, was arrested Wednesday. Prosecutors say Aut was working as a teller at TD Bank when he stole money from two customer accounts. One of the victims noticed the missing money, prosecutors say, and Aut then tried to cover it up by moving money from the other victim's account. The total amount Aut allegedly stole is more than $180,000.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The U.S. Attorney did not identify which bank location was involved, saying the bank is considered a victim in the case. NBC10 Boston has reached out to TD Bank for a statement.

Aut is charged with embezzlement by a bank employee. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Aut was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMassachusetts
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us