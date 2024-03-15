Target has announced a major change to its self-checkout policy.

The Minnesota-based retail giant revealed Thursday that it will soon roll out limitations for shoppers looking to use self-checkout at almost all of its stores.

Starting this weekend, Target said shoppers using self-checkout lanes will be limited to 10 items or less. The company plans to open more traditional "staffed" lanes across its stores to handle the increase in shoppers who can no longer use self-checkout.

Stores will also be able to set "express self-checkout hours" on a store-by-store basis.

"At Target, we’re always listening to our guests so we can deliver a joyful and convenient shopping experience. Checking out is one of the most important moments of the Target run, and we know that a fast, easy experience — whether at self-checkout or the lanes staffed by our friendly team members — is critical to getting guests on their way quickly," the retailer said in a statement. "During the pandemic, many guests preferred using self-checkout for all their purchases because it offered them a contactless option. Today, ease and convenience are top of mind, so, to learn more about guests’ self-checkout preferences, we piloted the concept of Express Self-Checkout with limits of 10 items or fewer at about 200 stores last fall. The result: Self-checkout was twice as fast at our pilot stores. By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too."

The changes are set to begin on Sunday.

It marks the latest news to come from the retail giant in recent weeks, with Target announcing earlier this month that it plans to start a paid memership service and new loyalty option.