Target removes Black History Month book from shelves for misidentifying Civil Rights leaders

Target has removed an activity book commemorating Black History Month from shelves after a teacher noticed that the product had mixed up prominent Civil Rights icons.

"The Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity" mismatched the names and photos of Carter G. Woodson, a historian and author, sociologist W. E. B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington, who was an author and educator.

TikTok user Issa Tete, who initially pointed out the errors, called for the books to be pulled from shelves immediately. In a video that has been seen more than 800,000 times, the U.S. history teacher explained that she noticed discrepanies as soon as she opened the book.

She compared the illustrations of the civil rights leaders to historical photos to prove they had been mixed up. An image of DuBois was incorrectly identified as Woodson, while Woodson was labeled as Washington. Washington, meanwhile, was misidentified as DuBois.

@issatete Idk who needs to correct it but it needs to be pulled off the shelves nontheless. Any person could have missed the mistake but it just takes one person to point it out and ask for corrections #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blacktiktok ♬ original sound - Issa tete

Tete, who discovered the mistake, said she understands mistakes happen.

"..But this needs to be corrected ASAP," she said.

In a statement, Target told NBC Chicago that it would no longer be selling the kit in stores or online. The retailer also said it ensured the product's publisher is aware of the errors.

Tete posted a follow-up video on Thursday, in which she commended followers for asking the errors to be corrected.

"...I never blamed Target I just told them to take if off the shelves..." she stated. "It was you guys who really took off with it and making this viral, and that's awesome."

As a history teacher, Tete said she wouldn't let the mistake just pass by.

"...i wasn't going to let it slide for my 200 students, and I'm not going to let it slide for my two babies who I am responsible of teaching."